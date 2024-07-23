One of Calgary’s most-loved cookie purveyors is closing its doors next month.

In an Instagram post, Chunk’d announced it will sadly be closing its doors at its Kensington location on August 18 after five years in business.

“Well, this is the part where we say, ‘It’s not you, it’s us,” Chunk’d said in the post.

Detailing some of the reasons for the decision to close its doors, the beloved cookie spot said it was a combination of the economy, rent and the fact that its “secret plan to get rich selling unicorn-filled cookies didn’t quite pan out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunk’d (@chunkd)

“We’ve fought tooth and nail, and even considered staging a ‘Mission: Impossible’ heist to save the shop. Tom Cruise never called us back. Go figure,” it added.

Chunk’d added that it was grateful to Calgarians for turning its store into a “cookie paradise” over the past few years.

The spot will certainly be a huge loss for Calgary’s dessert lovers, but luckily, there is still plenty of time to get your hands on treats in Kensington.

Chunk’d will be fully stocked up on its famous cookies at 330 10th Street NW until August 18, so if you’re a Chunk’d fan, it’s time to stock up!

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary

