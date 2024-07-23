FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Chunk'd: Popular cookie store is closing doors in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Jul 23 2024, 9:20 pm
Chunk'd: Popular cookie store is closing doors in Calgary

One of Calgary’s most-loved cookie purveyors is closing its doors next month.

In an Instagram post, Chunk’d announced it will sadly be closing its doors at its Kensington location on August 18 after five years in business.

“Well, this is the part where we say, ‘It’s not you, it’s us,” Chunk’d said in the post.

Detailing some of the reasons for the decision to close its doors, the beloved cookie spot said it was a combination of the economy, rent and the fact that its “secret plan to get rich selling unicorn-filled cookies didn’t quite pan out.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chunk’d (@chunkd)

“We’ve fought tooth and nail, and even considered staging a ‘Mission: Impossible’ heist to save the shop. Tom Cruise never called us back. Go figure,” it added.

Chunk’d added that it was grateful to Calgarians for turning its store into a “cookie paradise” over the past few years.

The spot will certainly be a huge loss for Calgary’s dessert lovers, but luckily, there is still plenty of time to get your hands on treats in Kensington.

Chunk’d will be fully stocked up on its famous cookies at 330 10th Street NW until August 18, so if you’re a Chunk’d fan, it’s time to stock up!

Chunk’d

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop