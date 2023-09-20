There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

While so many amazing restaurants opened this summer, we are looking ahead to another approaching season: autumn. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

Here are seven Calgary restaurant openings to get excited about this fall.

This new outpost will be located in Southwest Calgary, at 151 Walden Gate SE suite 220. The grand opening is happening on Thursday, October 5.

Cluck N Cleaver’s chicken, which is supplied by local Alberta farms, is offered by the piece (think crispy, moist Southern-style fried chicken).

Address: 151 Walden Gate SE Suite 220, Calgary

The eatery’s menu includes breakfast perogies and poutines, smoked salmon avocado toast, vegan bowls, and classics like French toast, waffles, and pancakes with a creative twist. We can’t wait to see what this new location brings.

Opening in the new community of Greenwich, next to the Calgary Farmer’s Market NW and across from C.O.P on Highway 1, this is very exciting news. Monki is definitely one of the best brunch spots in YYC.

Where: Community of Greenwich

This secret and hidden concept will be a themed bar, replicating the vibe, atmosphere, drinks, and remixed music of the Prohibition Era in the 1920s. This room will offer the chance to feel dangerous and reflect on a time back when alcohol was banned and people had to sneak around to drink and have fun.

Address: It’s a secret!

Chaiiwala, a very popular UK-based cafe, is coming to Calgary.

Not one but three outposts will be opening in Calgary soon, in Cityscape, at the University of Calgary food hall, and in the community of Carrington. Hopefully, at least one of these spots opens in the summer.

Address: Cityscape, University of Calgary, and Carrington

Cactus Club Cafe is one of the most popular chain restaurants in Canada, and Calgary is getting another location.

The Canadian-owned restaurant announced back in August 2022 that a new Crowfoot location would be coming soon, and it actually just opened on September 20.

Address: 112 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

BeaverTails, one of Canada’s most iconic and well-known dessert chains, recently unveiled some big expansion plans for 2022. It looks like Calgary is on the list and hopefully, it’ll be this summer.

Address: Corner of 17th Avenue and 7th Street

This is a popular spot known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles, and it posted on Instagram that it guarantees a YYC opening sometime in 2023. Here’s hoping it’s summertime!

Address: TBD

