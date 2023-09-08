Monki Bistro: Brunch restaurant opening new Calgary location this fall
Monki Bistro is an incredibly popular brunch restaurant in Calgary and, lucky for us, we’re getting another one!
Opening in the new community of Greenwich, next to the Calgary Farmer’s Market NW and across from C.O.P on Highway 1, this is very exciting news. Monki is definitely one of the best brunch spots in YYC.
The first location opened at 1301 10th Avenue SW in 2012 and established itself as an eatery that serves epic eats like stuffed French toast and the Monki Ground Chuck Burger.
The second outpost is located at 9th Avenue SE #4 in Inglewood.
The eatery’s menu includes breakfast perogies and poutines, smoked salmon avocado toast, vegan bowls, and classics like French toast, waffles, and pancakes with a creative twist. We can’t wait to see what this new location brings.
It’s all about comfort breakfast food here, from several different kinds of bennies to the decedent poutines to plates stacked with tacos, hash, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more. There are also boozy mimosas and delicious over-the-top sweet coffee drinks.
Stay tuned because the opening date is “to be announced in the coming weeks!”
Monki Bistro
Where: Community of Greenwich