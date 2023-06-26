Summer is finally here and June has been a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events. The best part is… it isn’t over!

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like fun trivia nights, extravagant brunches, coffee tours, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: June 29 from 5:30 to 9 pm

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

The concept for the oyster bar is focused on small plates of delicious seafood and a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

When: June 30, 2023

Where: Opera Room at Teatro — 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Where: Cucina at 515 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new spot just opened up Cochrane so it sounds like a great idea for a road trip to us.

Located in Cochrane (at the Cochrane Golf Club, actually), this store and dining room serves fried chicken, baked goods, coffee, gelato, brunch, and more. There are so many great food spots within driving distance of Calgary and this seems like one of the most intriguing.

Address: 240 Riverview Drive, Cochrane

Carter Cadillac Summer Dinner

This is a chef collaboration dinner you won’t want to skip.

The chefs involved are Tracy Little (Sauvage, Canmore) and Amit Bangar (Calcutta Cricket Club) and there will also be summery cocktails, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options.

When: Thursday, June 29 from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Carter Cadillac — 649 Heritage Drive SE, Calgary

Price: $83.14; buy tickets here

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in June from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events was held on Wednesday, May 31.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month, starting May 31, from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in University District

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 30 to July 7, several different local ice cream shops will be concocting unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

When: June 30 to July 7, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary