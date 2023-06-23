Deng’s Dumplings, a local spot that blew up on social media last year, just opened its second location, and the team is looking to give away some free food.

To celebrate Canada Day, a year anniversary, and this new location, this homemade dumpling spot will be giving away four pieces of steamed dumplings for free.

This deal will be available from 12 to 2 pm on July 1 while quantities last. Go early because this place is extremely loved.

The menu here has steamed dumplings (pork and beef), steamed pork siomai, boiled pork dumplings, and wontons. They’re simple, handmade, delicious, and best enjoyed with the house-special dipping sauce or grandma’s special hot chili oil.

This spot is known for having little social media and self-promotion but still manages to be incredibly busy every single day, often with long lines. One rave review on Facebook led other people to detail their positive experiences, which then led to articles and a viral movement to enjoy the homemade dumplings here.

The original location is 6208 Rundlehorn Drive NE, and that outpost will also be having a free lunch day sometime during the Stampede…so stay tuned for that.

There are some amazing restaurants in this city, and this small one is quickly becoming one that deserves a spot on that list.

Pop in, see the new spot, and treat yourself to some of the best dumplings in YYC…for free!

Deng’s Dumplings

Address: 1000 Centre Street N, Calgary (coming soon)

Instagram