It’s been an incredible summer, and we are still looking ahead to what will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and all of the massive foodie barbecues and festivals. There are many food spots that are opening up as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in August.

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in August.

When: Every Thursday in August

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

Instagram

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Visit the new Seoul Fried Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEOUL FRIED CHICKEN (@seoulfriedchicken)

Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this tasty new Korean fried chicken joint has been in the works for several months, and it’s finally opened. Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this will be one of the best fried chicken spots in Calgary. There is even a patio.

Address: 2100 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in August from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer, all offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in University District

Instagram

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events was held on May 25.

When: August 17 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: Saturdays in July and August

Instagram

Vietnam Now

Hosted at the Prairie Emporium, this festival aims to show the “other side” of Vietnam, with Vietnamese-inspired short films showcased, panel discussions, food and drink vendors, coffee and cocktails, giveaways, music, and more.

When: August 18 to 20, 2023

Where: The Prairie Emporium

Price: Starting at $11.80; buy tickets here