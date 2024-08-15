Edmontonians were eager to try the first Chick-fil-A location in its massive expansion into Alberta this morning as the American chicken chain opened its doors inside West Edmonton Mall.

Although the doors opened at 10 am on Thursday, the team at Chick-fil-A told us the lineup began at 6 am, the moment the doors to the mall opened.

Patrons were reportedly slow to trickle in between the hours of 6 and 8 am, but closer to 9 am, the line got really big, really fast.

When we arrived at 10 am, the line was winding through the food court and down the hallway. Despite the surge of customers, hot orders of chicken strips, sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, and the signature Chick-fil-A sauce were moving quickly.

Massive line of people, with some waiting as early as 6 am for the first taste of @ChickfilA ‘s new location inside West Edmonton Mall. #yeg pic.twitter.com/SRAulB7rfu — Allison Stephen (@allisonastephen) August 15, 2024

We also confirmed that the restaurant will be closed on Sundays.

The Georgia-based chain is making big moves in Alberta. By 2030, it aims to open 20 restaurants in the province, with the WEM location being just the first.

Chick-fil-A has also confirmed another two YEG outposts: South Edmonton Common, which will open this fall, and The Meadows, which is slated to open in 2025.

If you are looking to get your hands on a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, we highly suggest doing so! The chicken is tender and crispy, and we finally get the hype around that Chick-fil-A sauce.

Chick-fil-A

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton