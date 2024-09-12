The essential guide to Calgary's most exciting fall food and drink festivals

Fall officially starts on September 22. With falling leaves, darker nights, and colder temperatures on the way, luckily, there are also plenty of food festivals to enjoy in Calgary this fall.

If you’re looking to get your calendar organized for the months ahead, here is your essential guide to the best food and drink festivals heading to YYC over the fall season.

Calgary’s annual celebration of all things pizza is returning to the city this fall. Throughout the 17-day event, local eateries and pizzerias will create unique pies to compete in categories, including the Top Rated Pizza and Most Innovative Pizza.

Up to $4 from each pizza sold will also go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: September 20 to October 6, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

This budget-friendly food festival has dozens of great eats and sips for just $10 apiece. Everything from pizza to ice cream and fall beverages will be available, and there are plenty of dine-in and take-out options.

When: September 25 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations on 4th Street SW, Calgary

Granary Road’s annual Harvest Fair combines four of its previous festivals: Garlic Breath, Pickle Palooza, Apple Fest, and Pumpkin Fest. For two weekends, there will be so much fall fun, from eating contests to local produce for sale, pumpkin hunts and more.

When: September 28 and 29, and October 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Granary Road – 226066 112th Street W, Foothills County

You’ll be able to sample soups from local farmers and chefs and cast your vote for the “Golden Ladle” award. There will also be self-guided walking tours, tractor rides, and live music to enjoy.

When: September 29, 2024

Where: Highfield Regenerative Farm – 1920 Highfield Crescent SE, Calgary

Rocky Mountain Food and Wine Festival

One of Alberta’s largest food and drink festivals is returning to the city once again. Guests will be able to sample various fine wines, premium spirits and craft beers. Local chefs will also be on hand, serving up delicious fare to enjoy with your beverages.

When: October 18 and 19, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 1912 Flores LaDue Parade SE, Calgary

Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here

Terroir Symposium

Whether you work in the hospitality industry or just take a keen interest in it, Terroir Symposium is a must-visit. This year, the annual forum has been split into two parts, with the second installment taking place in November. There will be keynote speakers, workshops, and chefs from around the world visiting.

When: November 2 and 3, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: From $75 per person; buy tickets here

Banff Craft Beer Festival

At this enormous event, beers from dozens of different breweries will be ready and waiting to be tasted. In addition to plenty of beer, you’ll be able to get your hands on eats from local vendors and check out some live music.

When: November 21 to 23, 2024

Where: Cave and Basin — 311 Cave Avenue, Banff

Price: From $68.50 per person; buy tickets here