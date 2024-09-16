Calgary will soon be getting a brand-new spot that offers a twist on Japanese katsu.

Katsuya, known for its Japanese fusion katsu dishes, will open in Calgary’s northwest as part of a dual concept with Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru.

The opening of Katsuya will add a whole new array of dishes to the already stacked menu, including Takoyaki, cheese and crab meat croquettes, and fries with honey butter powder.

Of course, the main event is katsu, with offerings such as pork loin, chicken, cheese, sweet potato, or fish, each breaded with panko and fried to perfection.

Katsuya offers several spins on the famous Japanese dish, including brick cheese katsu, carbonara katsu, garlic chili katsu, curry katsu, and so much more.

The outpost will be Katsuya’s first in Alberta. It currently has several locations in Ontario, Quebec, and BC.

Katsuya will be launching at #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW on October 4.

Address: #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

