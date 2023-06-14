Una Pizza + Wine, one of Calgary’s all-time favourite pizza joints, has announced a new location is being planned for Calgary.

This is one of Calgary’s best pizza spots and it’ll be moving into one of Calgary’s most exciting neighbourhoods: the University District.

This won’t be happening until 2024, but we are still very excited about the news.

When it’s finished, Una Pizza will be located on the ground floor of The Forge, a purpose-built residential rental project by the Vivenda Group. There will also be a new Native Tongues opening as well.

Una started in 2010, serving California-inspired pizza and side dishes. The new location in the University District is anticipated to offer a menu similar to its other Calgary locations, with possibly some new twists to its diverse cocktail offering.

With a wide variety of wines to sip along with your slice, it’ll be hard to leave if you’re lucky to get a seat. It’s an outstanding pizza joint, a romantic spot for a date, and it’s also just one of the best restaurants in the city.

“We pride ourselves on being a neighbourhood restaurant, and we are looking forward to calling U/D home in addition to our current locations in Calgary, Banff, and Saskatoon,” said Carmen Hamm, co-owner of Taste Hospitality Group, in a media release.

The other current Una locations are on 17th Avenue, Bridgeland, Banff, 85th and Broadcast, and Saskatoon.

We’ll keep you posted as more details about this development are released. Stay tuned for exciting announcements!