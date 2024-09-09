Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood is set to get yet another tasty addition to its food scene later this year.

Masa Mama Taqueria, a brand-new restaurant, has just announced it will be opening this fall.

“Masa Mama is all about laid-back dining with a serious love for tacos and modern Mexican cuisine,” the team said in an Instagram post.

Masa Mama’s menu will be spearheaded by Chef Mikko Tamarra of Fortuna’s Row and the incredibly popular Calgary pop-up Con Mi Taco.

While details of the menu and space are largely under wraps for now, diners can expect Mexican mid-century vibes and a menu packed with bold flavours.

The new restaurant is the latest project from Syndicate Hospitality Group, the team behind restaurants such as Fortuna’s Row, Orchard, and Shelter Cocktail Bar.

Marda Loop is fast becoming a must-visit neighbourhood for YYC foodies. Acclaimed restaurant D.O.P. announced it would soon reopen in a new location there, and a large new Central restaurant is also set to open next year.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new opening!

Masa Mama

Address: Marda Loop, Calgary

Instagram