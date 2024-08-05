A new spot offering Hawaiian-inspired eats is making its way to Calgary this fall.

Aloha Modern Kitchen, a new restaurant from the team behind The J Spot at Avenida Food Hall and Fresh Market, is slated to open this fall.

“We bought another restaurant! Introducing ‘Aloha Modern Kitchen’ coming fall 2024,” the owners said on Instagram.

“We have spent hours upon hours making this a reality. It still in fact doesn’t feel real. Many tears have been shed (happy tears ) and many late nights have already been had (many more to come).”

“We couldn’t be more excited for this next adventure,” they added.

Construction is underway on the new premises, which is currently scheduled to open in mid-September.

While there hasn’t been much shared about the spot just yet, Aloha Modern Kitchen is set to focus on Hawaiian cuisine. The menu will feature an array of dishes such as Saimin, a noodle soup that’s popular in Hawaii.

Luckily for fans of The J Spot, it won’t be going anywhere!

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this exciting new space.

