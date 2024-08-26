Chick-fil-A is set to open a fourth Edmonton location next year

Just weeks after Chick-fil-A opened its doors in Edmonton, the American chain has revealed that a fourth location is poised to open in the city.

Chick-fil-A will open another location at Sunwapta Shopping Centre in the first half of 2025.

While details on the store have yet to be revealed, Chick-fil-A told Dished the restaurant would create up to 120 jobs in the community.

The Georgia-based chicken chain – famed for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and hand-spun milkshakes – opened its first YEG outpost at West Edmonton Mall in August, drawing lines as early as 6 am.

Chick-fil-A is making rapid expansion plans in Alberta, gearing up to open 20 locations by 2030 in the province. Two more upcoming Edmonton locations have been confirmed at South Edmonton Common, opening this fall, and The Meadows, slated to open in 2025.

The chain will also open a location in Calgary on Macleod Trail this fall.

Stay tuned for updates on the exciting Chick-fil-A news!

Address: Sunwapta Shopping Centre – 10175 186th Street NW, Edmonton

