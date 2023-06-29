14 concerts in Calgary we're excited for this July

For people who love concerts, July is a wild month in Calgary with options available basically every night and a lot of major shows to enjoy.

From big festivals to Stampede to a couple of iconic acts, there is something for everyone this month.

Here are the 14 concerts in Calgary we’re excited about checking out this July.

What: JazzYYC Summer Fest is bringing Calgary music lovers a wide variety of performers from across the World, across Canada, and from here locally as well. Check out a few great venues and great acts all long weekend.

When: June 28 to July 2

Tickets: Varies by show

What: A Summer’s Night is an all-day and all-night event packed with live music and DJs, as well as local vendors selling handmade goods, drinks, and food stalls.

When: July 1

Where: 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: $70

What: A classic is back at the Calgary Stampede with the Coca-Cola Stage returning for another year. Check out acts like Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, and AJR and all you have to do is get into the Stampede.

When: July 6-16

Where: Calgary Stampede

What: Country Music fans will love this year’s lineup at Nashville North. Another concert option that comes with your admission to the Calgary Stampede, this year’s Nashville North lineup features Dallas Smith and other great artists.

When: July 6-16

Where: Calgary Stampede

What: This year the Calgary Stampede is bringing in some megastars to the Big 4 Roadhouse. One of the biggest acts in the history of the Calgary Stampede, literally, takes the stage on Friday, July 7 with DJ Diesel. That is former NBA MVP and Champion Shaquille O’Neal, who will tower over the crowds on the first Friday of Stampede. You can also see Dj Pauly D, Big Boi, and Cypress Hill with your admission into Stampede.

When: July 6-16

Where: Calgary Stampede

What: As always, Cowboys Music Festival is bringing it with some major performers. From legendary acts to current stars to drag royalty there is something for everyone at this year’s Legendary Cowboys Music Festival.

When: July 6-16

Where: Cowboys Tent – 519 12th Avenue SE

Tickets: Varies by show

What: The Back Alley’s first-ever Stampede Events Tent is looking like it is going to be epic. With performers like Sean Paul and Our Lady Peace The Back Alley is pulling out all the stops for their Stampede debut.

When: July 6-16

Where: 4630 Macleod Trail

Tickets: Varies by show

What: Headlined by Grammy Winner Ashanti, NTNL Saloon is giving Calgarians a diverse lineup of genres from country to EDM this year to go along with their great food and drink options.

When: July 6-16

Where: 333 11th Avenue SW

Tickets: Varies by show

What: Wildhorse Saloon is always a must-see during Stampede and this year is no different. With concerts from Marianas Trench, The Sheepdogs, and the Stampede Tradition of the Oxford Stomp, Wildhorse Saloon is another great option for concert-goers in Calgary this July.

When: July 6-16

Where: 500 6th Avenue SW

Tickets: Varies by show

What: Badlands Music Festival always gives people in Calgary a unique Stampede experience. This year there are some legends coming to town with Skrillex, Deadmau5, and Rick Ross all performing at Badlands.

When: July 6-16

Where:725 9th Avenue SW

Tickets: Varies by show

What: This will be one of the biggest concerts in Calgary in July and probably in the whole year. Mr. Worldwide is headlining the Calgary Stampede this year. Pitbull is known for his chart-topping hits like “Timber,” “Hotel Room Service,” and “Time of Our Lives,” and for his collaborations with legends like Usher, Ludacris, and Jennifer Lopez and he is bringing those hits to Calgary on the first official day of Stampede.

When: Friday, July 7, 2023

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: $215

What: Country music legends Alabama are coming to Calgary for Stampede bringing their songs of the south to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. The legendary country group will headline at Scotiabank Saddledome on the first Saturday of Stampede. With 43 number-one singles and more than 80 million albums sold, Alabama is one of the most successful bands in music history.

When: July 8

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $63.75

What: A staple of the summer schedule will be back this year as Calgary Folk Fest has announced its massive lineup. The 44th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival will be back with its usual excellent mix of established acts and talented upstarts. Calgary Folk Festival will bring 70 artists to Prince’s Island Park for the four-day festival filled with family-friendly entertainment and excellent music.

Where: Prince’s Island Park — 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW

When: July 27 to July 30

Tickets: Starting at $80

What: Fresh off his album I Love You, I’m Trying, Grandson is coming to Calgary at the end of the month. This album has been described as “personal and vulnerable” which should make for an emotional performance from an artist who always brings it on stage.

Where: The Palace Theatre

When: July 29

Tickets: Starting at $43