Calgary Folk Fest has unveiled its lineup and it is huge

A staple of the summer schedule will be back this year as Calgary Folk Fest has announced its massive lineup.

The 44th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival will be back from July 27 to July 30 with its usual excellent mix of established acts and talented upstarts.

Calgary Folk Festival will bring 70 artists to Prince’s Island Park for the four-day festival filled with family-friendly entertainment and excellent music.

This year’s headliners include Tanya Tucker, Jeff Tweedy, Digable Plants, Matt Mays, and Bahamas.

And what would a Calgary festival be without great food and drink options? You can have some delicious bites and fantastic drinks at the Big Rock bar or the Eau Claire Distillery outpost and enjoy all-site licensing as you quench your thirst.

Plus, there will be an Artisan Market so you can get some shopping done while you enjoy one of the great events of the Calgary summer.

Tickets are on sale now with one and four-day passes available.

Calgary Folk Fest 2023

Where: Prince’s Island Park — 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW

When: July 27 to July 30

Tickets: Starting at $80