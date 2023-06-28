11 free things to do on Canada Day in Calgary

July is a busy month for people looking for things to do in the city. If you want to save some money there are some great free options for Canada Day in Calgary.

From festivals all over the city along with some great live music choices at some iconic locations, here are 11 free things to do this Canada Day in YYC.

What: 17th Avenue’s amazing summer events don’t rest on Canada Day, in fact, they are bringing tons of fun all day long. There is live music and performances scheduled throughout the day with fun for everyone. As a bonus, there are always great food and drink options on 17th Ave to help keep the festivities going for the whole day.

Where: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

What: One of Calgary’s nicest areas is hosting a full day of family-friendly fun. There will be live performances by Albertan musicians along with food trucks and children’s art activities.

Where: Olympic Plaza – 222 8th Avenue SE

Time: 10:45 am

What: The National Music Centre marks seven years of Studio Bell with a full day of music and exhibits. This annual event brings allows visitors to feel, heal, learn, and connect through the power of music. With your free admission, you’ll be able to check out new exhibitions, hands-on, family-friendly activities, and pop-up performances across multiple floors, making it a great way for music lovers to spend the day.

Where: 300-851 4th Street SE

Time: 10 am

What: Enjoy the beautiful scenery while having a full day of fun. St. Patrick’s Island will have three stages with art and music performances with some fun activities for kids and stilt walkers roaming the park. There will be food trucks there giving you some awesome options.

What: This new market is being put on by the groups that run some iconic Calgary markets like the Inglewood Night Market and the Marda Loop night market. The Currie Market will be free to check out and perfect for everyone, including your dog! This will be a great chance to check out over 100 local artists, creators, and vendors while trying out some of the amazing food and drinks this city has to offer.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW, Calgary

Time: Noon to 8 pm

What: BownessFest is back for a second year with a fantastic line-up of musical and cultural performers, mouthwatering dishes from some of the city’s hottest food trucks, and incredible products at the outdoor market. You’ll also be able to enjoy a free community BBQ, face painting, and carnival games.

Where: Our Lady of Assumption School – 7311 34th Avenue NW

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

What: The King Eddy is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its return to the Calgary music scene with a big party. The National Music Centre is helping them celebrate with a free, family-friendly party with live performances across the Eddy’s main floor and rooftop. From daytime to dusk, music fans can soak up an assortment of local favourites.

Where: 438 9th Avenue SE

Time: 1 pm

What: One of Calgary’s nicest neigbourhoods is putting on a party with over 50 vendors, food trucks, musicians, all-ages activities, a Beer Garden, and fun for your puppy as well.

What: The Calgary Central Library will welcome Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek to its Canada Day festivities for a special storytime. There are lots of other activities highlighting the Canadian experience for several groups of people.

Where: 800 3rd Street SE

Time: 12:15 pm

What: Action Chinese Canadians Together (ACCT) & the Asian Heritage

Foundation Southern Alberta is putting on a day full of exhibits and demonstrations. There will be cultural displays throughout the day and a chance to learn about different experiences in Canada. The day ends with the “No Canada Without Me” light show at the Central Library.

Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE

Time: 1:30 pm

What: After much debate the fireworks displays will be taking place this year. The city will be launching the fireworks from the Stampede Grounds to close out the day.

Time: Approximately 11 pm