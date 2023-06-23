EventsSummer

6 amazing summer attractions that have reopened in and around Calgary

|
Jun 23 2023, 9:54 pm
Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash/Facebook | Calaway Park/Facebook
After pausing operations for the cooler months, these Calgary attractions have reopened their doors, signalling the start of summer.

These include wild ways to enjoy the water, a big shot of adrenaline, and a romantic way to see Calgary.

Here are six Calgary attractions preparing to reopen soon.

Downhill karting by Skyline Luge at Winsport

downhill karting

Skyline Luge Calgary/Facebook

An absolute must-try attraction is back for another summer in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Hours: Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm; 1 to 7 pm daily starting June 26
Tickets: Start at $28

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash

june 30

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash/Facebook

If you are on the hunt for an epic way to cool off this summer in Alberta, look no further than Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash. Located halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, the floating waterpark is a must-see for everyone across the province. The inflatable floating waterpark features a 15-foot tower, climbing wall, oversized trampoline, huge launch bag, slides, trapeze swing, and basically anything else you could ever imagine for a day of fun in the sun.

When: Preseason continues this weekend; Summer season begins July 1, 2022
Time: Open daily from 11 am to 8 pm (weather permitting)
Where: 5104 Lakeshore Drive, Sylvan Lake, Alberta
Cost: $18 for one hour, $29 for a half-day pass, and $40 for a full-day pass

Historical Village at Heritage Park

Heritage Park

Heritage Park/Facebook

One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another summer at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more: more to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.

Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Summer On 17th

summer on 17th calgary

17th Ave BIA

Due to popular demand, Calgary’s Summer On 17th is returning to 17th Ave for its second year, and it’s pulling out all the stops this time. Throughout the three-month extravaganza, there will be free events happening almost every day, including favourites from last year and some exciting new attractions. From movies in the park to live bands, theatrical performances, and fitness classes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

When: June 21 to September 23
Where: 17th Ave SW, Calgary
Cost: Free

Calaway Park

calaway park

Calaway Park/Facebook

Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

When: Open weekends until June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9
Time: 10 am to 7 pm through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10
Where: 245033 Range Road 33
Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

Go for an illuminated float

illuminated Calgary

illuminatedcalgary/Instagram

What: One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience. This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.

When: Open all summer
Where:  Waterfront Park – 5225 101st Street NW
Tickets: Start at $60

