The highly anticipated (and much talked about) new Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza is finally launching in Calgary.

These new flatbreads launched for the first time in Ontario back in August of 2022, so it’s been a long time coming.

Interested customers can become one of the first people to try the pizzas between 3 and 4 pm at the Tim Hortons located at 2443 54th Avenue SW. And if you can’t make it to that event, the flatbread is finally expanding to select Calgary locations on February 15.

Last year we saw some incredible new menu items released at the first Tim Hortons in India, and with that new outpost came a menu of eats that Canadians were seriously intrigued by. It looks like some lucky folks in YYC are going to get the opportunity to taste something new.

Although this launch could involve new options, there were three available flavours when the flatbreads first launched in the Greater Toronto Area: Pepperoni, Cheese, and Chicken Parmesan.

There you have it. Keep an eye out for the new Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza at select locations across the city starting tomorrow. They may not be here forever!