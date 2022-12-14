Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including Italian restaurants and a plant-based fast-food chain.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

The menu specializes in breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving Italian classics and more than 10 options for hand-stretched pizza using artisan flour imported from Italy.

The breakfast and lunch options include starters, salads, and several different kinds of pasta, as well as waffles, bennies, omelettes, and more.

Pasta on the dinner menu includes gnocchi with cream, bacon, and chilies; baked lasagna with veal, beef, and mozzarella; and Pescatore with mussels, clams, lobsters, and prawns in a white wine sauce, to name a few.

Address: 3515 26th Street NE, Calgary — Riviera Plaza Hotel

This opening was very busy, and there were some major lines to show it. The lines were long, both inside and outside the building.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

Address: 1515 – 14th Street SW, Calgary

This counter-service spot opened on December 10, offering a simple menu with plenty of choices. You pick your sandwich, maybe grab a side and a drink, and you’re good to go.

There are nine different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

Address: 1527 5th Street SW, Calgary

This new Italian restaurant concept — located in the same building (Stephen Avenue Place) as the best new restaurant in Canada, Major Tom, another Concorde spot — opened on Thursday, December 8.

Nothing says Italy like pasta and pizza, and Barbarella has eight different kinds of pasta and six pizza options that are going to make for some difficult decisions.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Black Pepper Asian Street Fair is a new concept for Asian street food in Calgary.

Located at 110-1414 8th Street SW in downtown YYC, this spot specializes in cuisine from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, and Japan.

Street food from each of these countries varies, and the menu here offers them all, from skewers to sushi rolls to noodle bowls.

Address: 110-1414 8th Street SW, Calgary

Oodle Noodle is a popular Edmonton-based noodle restaurant that just opened in Calgary.

Butter chicken mac and cheese, jungle curry, lemongrass chicken, and pad Thai are just a few of the noodle bowl options here. The thousand-year flavour bowl comes wok-fried with mandarin noodles, ginger, fresh vegetables, and black bean sauce, served with your choice of protein.

Address: 1244 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Olea is a new chef-driven dining concept that just opened in Calgary.

The menu here is broken down into categories like pizza, mains, appetizers, and pinchos, which are traditional small snacks perfect over drinks at the bar.

There are five unique pizzas here as well, like the rich and delicious pear and brie topped with truffle, gruyere cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and truffle honey.

It feels warm in here, so make a reservation for this new spot and get out of the cold.

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

