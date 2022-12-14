Scarpetta at the Riviera, an Italian restaurant, lounge, and eatery, recently opened in Calgary.

This new concept launched inside the Riviera Plaza Hotel near the Calgary International Airport. There is also a second location already in the works, with a Beltline outpost opening sometime in Spring 2023.

There are many great spots to eat in the area and many great Italian restaurants in Calgary, and this is one more must-try spot in both categories.

The menu specializes in breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving Italian classics and more than 10 options for hand-stretched pizza using artisan flour imported from Italy.

The breakfast and lunch options include starters, salads, and several different kinds of pasta, as well as waffles, bennies, omelettes, and more.

Pasta on the dinner menu includes gnocchi with cream, bacon, and chilies; baked lasagna with veal, beef, and mozzarella; and Pescatore with mussels, clams, lobsters, and prawns in a white wine sauce, to name a few.

The pizza here is inspired by the classic pies you might find in Italy, but with creative twists on the recipes and optional add-ons. The best part is the dips, like hot honey or ranch.

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming Beltline location, but in the meantime, check out this Riviera Plaza Hotel outpost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarpetta at the Riviera (@scarpetta_riviera)

Scarpetta at the Riviera

Address: 3515 26th Street NE, Calgary — Riviera Plaza Hotel

Instagram