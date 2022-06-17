4 chef-driven food halls with top-notch vendors to check out in Calgary

Lately, there have been many food halls in Calgary popping up.

Some are smaller than others, some offer bar service, and some are counter service, but all provide different top-notch vendors for various great options.

The food hall concept is ideal for groups who can’t agree on something, anyone who isn’t sure what they’re in the mood for, or people who love food and have three buzzers in their pocket from three different places.

Not sure of where the food vendors are or what they offer?

We’ve got you covered.

Here are four of the best food halls in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSM Food Hall & Bar (@firststreetmarketyyc)

This foodie destination situated on the ground level of the Underwood Tower is one of the best food halls in Calgary.

There are several top-notch vendors, an outdoor heated patio, TVs, a bar, and plenty of seating.

The eight unique places to grab a bite include:

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

This is a chef-driven experience with food vendors from six of Calgary’s most renowned chefs.

A hub for great food and fun, The District at Beltline is ideally situated right beside 33 Acres Brewing and Central Taps.

Here are the six food spots that can be found in the District at Beltline.

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aspen Properties (@aspen_properties)

This building has many amenities and leasing opportunities, including the lounge space, complete heated patio, and food truck hall.

The food hall has three permanent trucks right now, but guest vendors will often showcase different food menus.

The three food trucks in the Ampersand building right now are:

Address: 144140 112 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oliver (@oliveron10th)

The Olive is an upcoming five-star apartment experience in Calgary, and it’s also about to become a central hub for incredible Italian food.

Slated to open this month, this food hall will feature five brand-new food, drink, and market concepts inspired by Italian culture.

There will be an Italian market, a lounge, a Prosecco and coffee bar, a pizzeria, and a chic Italian restaurant.

This Italian food hall, with a little bit of everything, will have five different and separate concepts, all steps away from each other in the same building.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram