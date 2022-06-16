Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is a huge global brand.

With nearly 50 locations opened in Canada, this spot is becoming one of the country’s most recognizable chains for breakfast and lunch.

There’s already one location in Calgary, at 4307 130th Avenue SE Unit, and a second one is opening very soon. That outpost will be located at 11420 Sarcee Trail NW.

Serving up signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, this restaurant has many other choices for breakfast and a long list of lunch ones.

Breakfast plates, Benedicts, omelettes, and hashes are fantastic menu options here, but the chain has made a name for itself because of the pancakes, waffles, and French toast.

Cinnabun pancakes, New York strawberry cheesecake waffles, and Nutella Oreo waffles are just a few of the signature recipes you can find here.

If you opt for berries and cream, they’ll come topped with strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream, and a blueberry strawberry preserve.

There’s also an equally extensive lunch menu, with burgers, wraps, sandwiches, poutines, and more.

If you love a menu with delicious breakfast items and great lunch options, check out this spot.

Stay tuned for details on the opening of this new YYC location.

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

Address: 11420 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

Instagram