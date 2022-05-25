Luca Mercato: Italian market opening next month in downtown Calgary
Luca Mercato is a new modern and stylish Italian market opening next month in the heart of Calgary.
This bright and clean modern market will open up sometime in mid-June, providing premium products in a convenient location.
There will be everyday essentials and in-store pre-packaged meals to go and select wines for sale here.
As if that wasn’t enough, there will be a butcher counter and deli for fresh baked goods, premium produce, high-quality Italian meats, and dairy products.
This exciting new market concept will be opening in the same space as Treno, the exciting new cafe and bar concept that opens next month as well.
An exact opening date has not yet been set, so stay tuned for more updates on this hip new cafe and bar concept.
More details to come on product and menu specifics.
Luca Mercato
Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary