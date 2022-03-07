ItalianoPlease!, an authentic Italian food concept, just opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Calgary.

Serving classic Roman dishes, this new spot can be found tucked away in the community of Aspen, in the Ampersand building.

This family-owned venture is new to Calgary but brings nearly 40 years of experience in the food industry straight from Rome, Italy.

The Ampersand building is an impressive modern workspace that has a dedicated area inside the plaza for food trucks and vendors to operate out of. This not-so-secret hidden food court is where ItalianoPlease! found a home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ItalianoPlease! (@italianoplease.yyc)

Regular menu items here include handmade pasta, fresh salads, sandwiches, casseroles, desserts, and more.

Gnocchi in meat sauce, baked rice casserole with smoked speck and provoke affumicata, and spelt salad with tuna, grilled zucchini, chopped tomatoes, corn, and black olives are just a handful of delicious items served here.

Fried carnival sweet treats and tiramisu cups made in-house are must try’s when checking this joint out.

Every day has a new special in case you need help deciding what to order off the menu here.

If you’ve never seen this food court space, or have a craving for authentic Italian food, definitely make sure to check this spot out.

ItalianoPlease!

Address: 112 4th Avenue SW, Calgary – The Ampersand

Instagram