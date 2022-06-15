17 FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts announced so far

It might not be July yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to talk about Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts!

With the new Midway food items recently being announced, it got us thinking about all of the food at “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

It’s never too early to get excited about pancakes, especially free ones.

Here is a running list of all the free Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that have been announced so far.

VCA District Animal Hospital & Urgent Care

1 Year Anniversary Stampede Breakfast

When: July 5 from 8 am to 12 pm

Where: 11154 – 11th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Foothills Group

Renfrew Education Fundraiser! Free Pancakes, Bacon, and Coffee

When: July 8 from 7 am to 12 pm

Where: 9919 Shepard Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Allmakes Auto

Stampede Breakfast from Tikka N Tequila Food Truck

When: July 8 from 7:30 am to 10 am

Where: 224 41st Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Stampede Caravan “Breakfast for Dinner”

Stampede Breakfast with LIVE Entertainment

When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County

Price: Free

MaxWell Capital Realty

Stampede Breakfast and LIVE Entertainment

When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 75 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary

Price: Free

RE/MAX Complete Realty

Stampede Breakfast & LIVE Music

When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 11450 29th Street SE #201, Calgary

Price: Free

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

5th Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Price: Free

Beddington Heights & Huntington Hills

Stampede Breakfast and Family Fun

When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 520 78th Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: Free

CFC

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 155 A Maclaurin Drive, Calgary

Price: Free

Annual Stampede Community Breakfast

Live music, Bouncy Castles, Sausages, and more

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 260 Midpark Boulevard SE, Calgary

Price: Free

FAC Southwest

Stampede Breakfast with Live Music

When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 16520 24th Street SW, Calgary – Glenmore Christian Academy

Price: Free

Pacific Hut ALMUSAL 2022

Pinoy-Style Stampede Breakfast

When: July 11 from 7:30 am to 10:30am

Where: 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

CrossIron Mills

Stampede Breakfast with Live Music

When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View

Price: Free

Hull Services

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 12 from 8 am to 12 pm

Where: 2266 Woodpark Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Binance Canada

Pancake Breakfast with Live Music

When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 140 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

St Mary’s University

Stampede Breakfast 2022

When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 4500 Bannister Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Taking Strides Calgary

4th Annual Stampede Breakfast with Spolumbo’s Breakfast Sausage

When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free