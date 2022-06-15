17 FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts announced so far
It might not be July yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to talk about Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts!
With the new Midway food items recently being announced, it got us thinking about all of the food at “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”
Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.
It’s never too early to get excited about pancakes, especially free ones.
Here is a running list of all the free Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that have been announced so far.
View this post on Instagram
VCA District Animal Hospital & Urgent Care
1 Year Anniversary Stampede Breakfast
When: July 5 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 11154 – 11th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Foothills Group
Renfrew Education Fundraiser! Free Pancakes, Bacon, and Coffee
When: July 8 from 7 am to 12 pm
Where: 9919 Shepard Road SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Allmakes Auto
Stampede Breakfast from Tikka N Tequila Food Truck
When: July 8 from 7:30 am to 10 am
Where: 224 41st Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Stampede Caravan “Breakfast for Dinner”
Stampede Breakfast with LIVE Entertainment
When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm
Where: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County
Price: Free
MaxWell Capital Realty
Stampede Breakfast and LIVE Entertainment
When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 75 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary
Price: Free
RE/MAX Complete Realty
Stampede Breakfast & LIVE Music
When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 11450 29th Street SE #201, Calgary
Price: Free
OMO Teppan & Kitchen
5th Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary
Price: Free
Beddington Heights & Huntington Hills
Stampede Breakfast and Family Fun
When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 520 78th Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: Free
CFC
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 155 A Maclaurin Drive, Calgary
Price: Free
Annual Stampede Community Breakfast
Live music, Bouncy Castles, Sausages, and more
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 260 Midpark Boulevard SE, Calgary
Price: Free
FAC Southwest
Stampede Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 16520 24th Street SW, Calgary – Glenmore Christian Academy
Price: Free
Pacific Hut ALMUSAL 2022
Pinoy-Style Stampede Breakfast
When: July 11 from 7:30 am to 10:30am
Where: 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free
CrossIron Mills
Stampede Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View
Price: Free
Hull Services
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 12 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 2266 Woodpark Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Binance Canada
Pancake Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 140 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
St Mary’s University
Stampede Breakfast 2022
When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4500 Bannister Road SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Taking Strides Calgary
4th Annual Stampede Breakfast with Spolumbo’s Breakfast Sausage
When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm
Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free