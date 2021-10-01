Where to get the best pie in Calgary
For us, pie season is every season, but there are certainly times that call for this amazing offering more than others.
Dinner parties, post-breakup cheer-up sessions, Bachelor in Paradise finales, and of course, holiday feasts and celebrations – these are all occasions that call for a delicious slice of (or entire) pie.
No matter what flavour you’re craving and no matter how you slice it, here are some spots for the best pie in and around Calgary.
Pie Junkie
Known for their stellar sweet and savoury creations, it’s never a bad idea to get a pie from one of this spot’s two four Calgary locations.
Address: 8 Spruce Center SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-3960
Address: 1081 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-287-8544
Address: 2171 Mahogany Boulevard SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-623-1144
Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW
Phone: 403-241-3475
Pie Cloud
This small-batch bakery offers stellar pies out of its Calgary Farmers’ Market location, ranging from sweet, savoury, and sublime.
Address: 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-813-6747
Blackfoot Truckstop Diner
One of YYC’s most beloved local joints, the Blackfoot Truckstop dinner is open 24/7, which means you have ample opportunity to try their fruit pies or their “world-famous” Flapper Pie (a Canadian creation marrying custard and meringue topping).
Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-5964
Pies Plus Cafe
At Pies Plus get apple or cherry, or go wild and try Bluetoon, Dream Cream, Flameberry, Stampeder, or Scary Berry – if you dare.
Address: #611 – 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE
Phone: 403-271-6616