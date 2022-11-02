Halo Donuts and Churros is a popular pop-up here in Calgary.

Sadly, the team hasn’t been active in over a year and we’ve been missing the tasty desserts. Thankfully, it sounds like it’ll be making a return to YYC very soon.

“We’ll be back soon as delicious new popup!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

This shop serves up feature flavours of churros, donuts, ice cream, and more, along with sweet dippable sauces. A few past flavours include White Chocolate & Rainbow Sprinkles Glazed Churros, Skor S’More, and the classic churros con chocolate.

This comes right after the news that another dessert pop-up, Hunny ice cream, would be relaunching right away as well.

It’s a great time to have a sweet tooth in YYC!

Watch out for updates from the team because orders will sell out fast. The team even offers a subscription service to stay in the loop on when it officially relaunches.

