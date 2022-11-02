2 Calgary eateries named on Canada's Best New Restaurants list

Back in August, Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2022, and several Calgary establishments landed on it.

Now, the winners have been revealed, and two restaurants in our city made the cut.

Major Tom and Mot To both made the top 10 and were the only Alberta restaurants to do so.

Mot To is a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant featuring a menu made up of classic dishes with modern twists, like the pho-dipped grilled cheese.

Major Tom is a chic, impressive, and exclusive restaurant with a “’60s supper club” design and unobstructed city and mountain views from the 40th floor.

Each year Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

Five spots went to Ontario restaurants, while two were in Quebec, and one was in BC.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, are up for consideration.