Due to popular demand, low-cost airline Zipair is adding even more flights to its weekly schedule connecting Vancouver with Tokyo.

As of today, although the service is still weeks ahead from its official launch, with initial frequencies of three roundtrips per week (six flights per week) beginning March 13, 2024.

Then, starting on July 23, 2024, just in time for the busy travel season, Zipair, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines, will expand this direct, non-stop service to five roundtrips per week (10 flights per week).

“We are thrilled to announce the increase in service from Vancouver to Tokyo Narita, opening more opportunities to travel between the two countries,” Mark Morimoto, a spokesperson for Zipair and Japan Airlines, told Daily Hive Urbanized today.

“Since opening ticket sales last December, we have seen strong demand for our newest route across the Pacific. By offering more flights, we look forward to welcoming even more travelers to try the ZIPAIR travel experience.”

Upon initial launch, Zipair will fly between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Then starting in late July, it will add roundtrip flights to its schedule on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All flights will depart YVR at 10:45 am and arrive at NRT at 12:25 pm the next day. For return trips, flights will take off from NRT at 3:40 pm and arrive at YVR at 8:45 am on the same day.

Full-flat seats start at only C$1,102 (JP¥118,559) for flights from Vancouver to Tokyo and JP¥105,335 (C$979) for flights from Tokyo to Vancouver. This is just 20% to 40% of the fares on the business class seats of other airlines operating on the route with fully reclining seats that enable passengers to lie down horizontally.

Standard seats each way start at C$352 (JP¥37,887) for flights from Vancouver to Tokyo and C$306 (JP¥32,960) for flights from Tokyo to Vancouver. This is less than half of the economy fares of the other airlines operating on the route, but there is a big caveat: as a low-cost airline, Zipair requires passengers to pay added fees for any extra baggage allowances — both carry-on and checked bags — and onboard meals and amenities. The airline provides a variety of options and permutations for these extras.

Zipair also flies on eight other international routes between NRT and San Francisco, Los Angeles, Honolulu, San Jose, Singapore, Seoul, Manila, and Bangkok.

