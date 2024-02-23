If you have an upcoming flight with Lynx Air, you may be wondering what’s going to happen as the airline announced on Thursday it will be ceasing operations in the coming days.

In an announcement, Lynx said its sudden shutdown is due to “financial pressures” and has filed for creditor protection.

The airline’s last day of service will be on Monday, February 26 at 12:01 am.

If you have an upcoming trip with Lynx, the company does have a FAQ page on its website that aims to answer some concerns.

Have a flight booked with Lynx Air this weekend?

Passengers who have flights booked with Lynx this weekend up to February 25 should refer to the airline’s flight status information page.

The carrier said it will continue to operate the majority of flights through to Monday, February 26, and if your flight is cancelled, you will be notified by email.

What if your flight is booked on or after Monday, February 26?

Flights scheduled for or after February 26 will receive a flight cancellation notification and will get a refund through their credit card company.

For customers who want to move their flight to this weekend, they will need to reach out to Lynx Air’s contact centre.

Have a Lynx Air voucher?

Unfortunately, you’re out of luck as the airline says “travel and flight vouchers will no longer be accepted once Lynx ceases operations.”

Helpful contact numbers

If you’re trying to get in touch with Lynx Air customer service in the coming days, remember to pack your patience.

To reach customer service, you can call 877-897-LYNX (5969) daily from 7 am to 7 pm MT.

Transport Minister Responds

Shortly after Lynx Air’s announcement, Canadian Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez published a statement saying he is “closely following” the development.

“For any travellers that had a return flight booked with Lynx, I expect Lynx to help you get back home as soon as possible. I expect Lynx to fully refund you if your fare won’t be honoured,” he wrote.

Lynx is not in possession of any monies paid from travellers that have not yet flown on one of our flights. Credit card companies are holding those funds, so all passengers beyond February 26th should contact their credit card company to access refunds. https://t.co/08kzSZXo0Q — Lynx Air (@Lynx_Air) February 23, 2024

Rodriguez added that his office has been in touch with the airline and has connected with other airlines to see how they can assist.

Lynx Air responded to his statement saying it is not in possession of any payments from travellers that have “not yet flown on one of [its] flights” and credit cards are holding onto those funds.

Lynx advised that all passengers with fares beyond February 26 “should contact their credit card company to access refunds.”