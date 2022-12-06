Bucket List BC: 9 winter experiences you have to try

Winter means longer nights, colder days, and new ways to enjoy the natural beauty of BC. If you’re stuck on what to do this winter in BC, we’re here to rekindle your passion for the province.

Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer looking for the next bucket-list-worthy challenge or new to exploring winter here, you’ll find something on this list worth doing this season.

Things to do in BC in the winter

A post shared by Ian Houghton (@ankhou)

Take your BFF with you on a mini-winter road trip and explore a town you’ve never seen before! Provided you have the right winter tires and an emergency kit because the roads can be unpredictable in winter weather, hitting the road is a great way to use up some vacation days and give yourself a break.

A post shared by VancityWild | Travel Family (@vancitywild)

Treat yourself to a cabin getaway, whether you’re 100 miles from the city or just a few blocks from your home – you don’t have to go far to find an aesthetic rental for the weekend.

A post shared by Sarah Rose (@sarahrosewords)

Biking the Kettle Valley Rail Trail is a popular summer pastime, but in the winter, it’s maybe even more fun. Penticton is a great base to rent fat bikes, with electric assist and big tires to smoothly glide along the snowy trail, and explore the KVR on your own terms.

A post shared by Martin Liu 馬汀抵加🇹🇼🇨🇦 (@martin_0207)

At Grouse Mountain, there are after-dark snowshoe tours. Align your calendar with the full moon and spend a magical evening on the mountain and snowshoe along a trail that’s illuminated by moonlight.

A post shared by Invermere Panorama (@invermerepanorama)

At more than 30 km long, you could skate until your heart’s content on this wonderful wintry trail. Sharpen your skates and venture up to Windemere Lake at least once this winter.

A post shared by Burgoo Bistro (@burgoobistro)

This one is for the foodies. There’s nothing like a pot of melted cheese to warm you up in the winter. Whether for an aprés ski indulgence or a weekend treat, make sure you eat fondue at least once before spring comes.

A post shared by Northern Escape Heli-Skiing (@neheliskiing)

If you like skiing, you’ll love this award-winning ski experience in BC that just got ranked the best in the world. Heli-skiing brings you to the most incredible powder you’ve ever seen in your life.

A post shared by Scandinave Spa Whistler (@scandinavewhis)

Surrounded by the cold and snow, you’ll feel like a melty marshmallow relaxing in a warm pool of water while the flakes fall at Scandinave in Whistler. It’s a great experience year-round, but when it’s snowy it takes on an extra hue of luxury.

A post shared by Caitlin Gray-Ronda (@collectingbeautifulthings)

Going to the beach in the summer isn’t original. But going in the winter while the crashing surf pounds into the sand? That’s unique. Storm-watching in Tofino and Ucluelet is so amazing, you’ll want to come back every winter.