Canadian winter village makes list of world's best Christmas markets

Nov 30 2022, 3:48 pm
Canadian winter village makes list of world's best Christmas markets
Fareen Karim
CNN just published a round-up of the world’s best Christmas markets and Toronto’s very own Distillery Winter Village made the list. It was one of only two markets listed in North America.

Drawing in thousands of visitors a year, the Distillery Winter Village was rebranded last year from the Toronto Christmas Market, but has basically remained the same.

With its 50-foot Christmas tree, handcrafted gifts, Christmas carollers, and over 75 different retailers and restaurants, it is one of the city’s most popular and anticipated holiday traditions.

Here is CNN’s complete list of the best Christmas markets taking place in 2022:

The Distillery Winter Village is currently open and runs through December 31 this year.

There is free entry to the market during weekdays, but tickets are required after 4 pm on Fridays through Sundays.

Tickets are available for purchase online starting at $11.

This article was originally published on blogTO at https://www.blogto.com/city/2022/11/toronto-distillery-winter-village-worlds-best-christmas-markets/

