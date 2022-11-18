A unique BC ski experience just got recognized as the best in the world

Did you know you could go on a world-class, award-winning ski experience right here in BC?

According to the World Ski Awards, Northern Escape Heli Skiing based in Terrace is now officially the “World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator.”

“This is the first time we have won the award and it was certainly a battle to unseat the past winner, but in the end the voters chose us,” said General Manager John Forrest.

“Being recognized as the World’s Best Heli Ski Operator is very rewarding. We’ve been in operations now for 20 years and have refined our product line to be fitting of the award,” he said. The operator offers three different heli-skiing packages with accommodations in its two lodges plus a luxurious ranch where travellers can rest up before a day of skiing. And, it’s one of the world’s only carbon-neutral heli-skiing companies.

“We love sharing our love of the mountains with all of our guests and it shows,” he said.

The World Ski Awards highlight excellent tourism industry operators who are leaders in their fields. All the votes cast are by ski industry professionals and the public based on a range of categories like best resorts, hotels, chalets, and tour operators.

The Pan Pacific Whistler also got a shout-out in the awards for being Canada’s best ski hotel for the 10th year, and the Whiteworth Chalet in Revelstoke was recognized as the best ski chalet in Canada.