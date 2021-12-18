9 Airbnbs in BC that are real-life winter wonderlands

When it’s not exactly a marshmallow world in the city, it’s tempting to pack up the car and head to a snowy escape.

In BC, there are a handful of places near Vancouver where you can find snow – or, at least feel like you’re on a real winter getaway thanks to warm wood interiors and direct hot tub access.

Here are a few fun cabins, ranging from the big to the small, that you can book the next time you’re in the mood to celebrate winter:

This cabin in Jordan River is like a mini chalet that’s perfect for your low-key Vancouver Island winter getaway.

This coveted cabin in Squamish is a hidden gem and great basecamp for having wintry adventures along the Sea To Sky this season.

Drive up 40 mins to Whistler or sit at home and warm up in your own barrel sauna at this toasty winter seaside cabin.

Close to the village and nearby the trail system, this hidden Whistler gem looks incredible when it’s wrapped with a blanket of snow.

This ultra-luxurious getaway is made for hitting the slopes in style. Right at the base of Wedge Mountain near Whistler, you’ll experience total comfort and privacy in this elegant Airbnb.

With enough space for nine people to spend the night, this big Airbnb is surrounded by the woods and looks so idyllic that it should be on a Christmas card.

Stay in a massive cabin-inspired townhouse for the ultimate blend of winter comforts and proximity to the mountain.

No winter getaway is complete without a warm soak in the freezing cold, and this chalet-inspired townhouse getaway in Whistler has a private hot tub you’ll love.

Ready for a “little” getaway? This fun cabin getaway is a budget-friendly way to hang out in Whistler for a weekend.