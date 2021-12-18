9 Airbnbs in BC that are real-life winter wonderlands

When it’s not exactly a marshmallow world in the city, it’s tempting to pack up the car and head to a snowy escape.
In BC, there are a handful of places near Vancouver where you can find snow – or, at least feel like you’re on a real winter getaway thanks to warm wood interiors and direct hot tub access.
Here are a few fun cabins, ranging from the big to the small, that you can book the next time you’re in the mood to celebrate winter:
- You might also like:
- 11 Canadian Airbnbs where you can watch the northern lights
- 13 cozy BC cabins to rent for a getaway close to home
- You can spend the night on the water in Vancouver's tugboat Airbnb
Spruce Cabin at Ferngully Cabins
This cabin in Jordan River is like a mini chalet that’s perfect for your low-key Vancouver Island winter getaway.
Da Cabane
This coveted cabin in Squamish is a hidden gem and great basecamp for having wintry adventures along the Sea To Sky this season.
Waterfront cabin
Drive up 40 mins to Whistler or sit at home and warm up in your own barrel sauna at this toasty winter seaside cabin.
Whistler Golf Log Chalet
Close to the village and nearby the trail system, this hidden Whistler gem looks incredible when it’s wrapped with a blanket of snow.
Wedge Mountain Retreat
This ultra-luxurious getaway is made for hitting the slopes in style. Right at the base of Wedge Mountain near Whistler, you’ll experience total comfort and privacy in this elegant Airbnb.
Idylwood cabin
With enough space for nine people to spend the night, this big Airbnb is surrounded by the woods and looks so idyllic that it should be on a Christmas card.
Modern luxury townhouse
Stay in a massive cabin-inspired townhouse for the ultimate blend of winter comforts and proximity to the mountain.
Townhouse with hot tub
No winter getaway is complete without a warm soak in the freezing cold, and this chalet-inspired townhouse getaway in Whistler has a private hot tub you’ll love.
Wedge Mountain cabin
Ready for a “little” getaway? This fun cabin getaway is a budget-friendly way to hang out in Whistler for a weekend.