Canadians know how to make the most out of winter. There’s a place in BC where you’ll actually be glad that the temperature is well below zero. The Lake Windermere Whiteway is a 30 km long skating and cross-country skiing trail that’s one of a kind, and you have to see it at least once.

Located in Windermere, nine hours from Vancouver and three hours from Calgary, this trail was named the longest in the world by the Guinness Book of World records in 2014.

The trail is maintained by the local Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club. Nearby, you’ll find the Panorama Mountain Resort – a great place to stay if you plan on playing on the Whiteway.

The Whiteway itself is a groomed track that runs along the lake, connecting the town of Invermere and other communities along the shores of Lake Windermere.

Ready to sharpen your skates? Follow Toby Creek on Facebook for safety tips, opening dates, and weather-related updates.

When: When the ice is thick enough, check Toby Creek‘s Facebook for updates

Where: Two access points to the trail – one at Kinsmen beach in Invermere, one at Windermere Beach

Cost: Donation fee of $5 per use