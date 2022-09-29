15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 30 to October 2

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

October is just around the corner and there are many unique events to discover as we transition into the new month.

From Orange Shirt Day to BC Lions, VIFF, and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from September 30 to October 2.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is happening on Friday, September 30, and a great way to learn about its importance is by educating yourself on Indigenous culture.

In fact, there are plenty of places across the province where you can engage with Indigenous history, art, and more. These cultural centres and galleries are a great place to visit and reflect year-round, not just for Orange Shirt Day.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various museums, cultural centres, and places of importance in Metro Vancouver and beyond. See the list online

What: The 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival will showcase 135 feature films and 102 shorts from 75 countries around the world. VIFF 2022 includes dozens of world premieres, insightful talkbacks, and more.

The festival will feature a number of buzzy films, including special presentations of The Whale by director Darren Aronofsky, Corsage by director Marie Kreutzer, and The Grizzlie Truth from Kathleen S. Jayme. All films are presented in-cinema, though a small curated selection of titles will be available for streaming across the province through VIFF Connect.

When: September 29 to October 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets $10-$15, with festival passes also available. Special presentations are $17, VIFF Live tickets are $18, and VIFF Talks and Industry Panel tickets range from $18-$25. Purchase online

What: Michael Bublé is bringing his new Higher Tour to Rogers Arena on October 1. While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.

When: October 1, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions take on the Ottawa Redblacks at BC Place on September 30. The Lions will be wearing helmets featuring special Indigenous-themed logos for Orange Shirt Day, and 10,000 shirts featuring the redesigned logo will be given out to fans.

In addition, the Lions have announced that members of both teams will wear orange spatting in recognition and respect for Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Templeton Welcome Garden – 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Shop for whatever your witchy, gothic, nerdy, or geeky heart desires at the All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market. The vendors come from across Metro Vancouver and the Valley with haunted houses, skulls, wands, oddities, and more being sold.

Costumes and cosplay are welcome, and there will be candy.

When: October 1 and 2, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Sapperton Pensioners Hall – 318 Keary Street, New Westminster

Admission: $2, children 12 and under are free. The first 50 guests are also free.

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches across Metro Vancouver. See the list online

What: Red Bull BC One, the adrenaline-filled one-on-one breaking competition, is happening at Fortune Sound Club this weekend. Established and emerging talent in the breaking community will get the spotlight as they face off for a chance to compete at the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York.

The event features hosts Arthur “Art Attack” Tiajanco and Corrie “Benzo” Daniels and judges Aaron Joseph “A-Plus” Melanson, Victor Van “Savage Rock” Tran, and Shawne “Bounce” Rathwell.

When: October 1, 2022

Time: Doors 5 pm, event 6 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered. Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery. When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, 2022 (plus a preview on September 29)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online Grand Opening Celebration for Cascades Casino Delta What: Celebrate the Grand Opening of Cascades Casino Delta with live music, DJs, and entertainment all weekend long. You could win up to $100 daily from 11 am to 8 pm. Plus sign up to be an Encore Rewards member and get $10 free play and a free travel mug. In between all of the fun, grab a drink or dine at Summit Bar, The Buffet, or Match Eatery & Public House. There’s something for everyone with over 500 slots and 18 table games. When: September 29 to October 2, 2022

Time: 11 am to 11 pm for events, casino open 24 hours a day.

Where: Cascades Casino Delta – 6005 Hwy 17A, Delta (south of the George Massey Tunnel)

Tickets: Free events with no tickets required. The restaurants are family-friendly, though you must be 19+ to experience the casino. Skookum Surrey National Day for Truth and Reconciliation What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free Circuit for a Cause What: Circuit for a Cause takes participants on a fitness circuit through popular local studios. The event takes place every weekend in October with proceeds going towards BC Women’s Health Foundation (BCWHF)’s Endometriosis – Changing Care fundraising initiative. Endometriosis is a painful condition where the tissue lining the uterus grows abnormally. The disease affects 8-10% of reproductive-age women in Canada and about 250,000 women in BC. When: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 23, and 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets for Circuit for a Cause are $240 and class passes are $45. Purchase online.

Dam-Funk Presents A Night of The Minneapolis Sound What: Funkmosphere’s DāM-FunK presents a night celebrating the electro-funk style known as the Minneapolis Sound, made famous by the legendary Prince and which took over pop music in the ’80s. The evening features special guests Nick Bike a Kutcorners plus a movie screening of Prince’s iconic Purple Rain. Wear your finest outfits and join the party. When: October 1, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, movie 8 pm, show 10 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue the NHL pre-season with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena this week.

When: September 29, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: SHUX 2022, presented by popular podcast and YouTube channel Shut Up & Sit Down, is taking place at Vancouver Convention Centre. The celebration of everything board games will feature dozens of publishers in attendance, panels and special events, and a massive game library to discover.

When: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Time: 8 am to Midnight (Friday and Saturday), 8 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place

Cost: $199, purchase online. Children under 10 are free when accompanied by an adult