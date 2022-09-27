Dance, theatre, and cabaret!

Fill your October schedule with our rundown of 10 arts events to check out in Vancouver. Bad Parent, Heart of the City Festival, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre presents Bad Parent created by Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience). Norah and Charles are trying to figure out parenthood, but they still need to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, to each other, and to the audience. Starring Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge and directed by Meg Roe. There will also be post-show talkbacks on October 16 and 18.

When: Various dates from October 13 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside this fall. The 19th annual event has the theme of Community is the Mentor, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 26 to November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events

What: Museum of Anthropology (MOA) presents Xicanx Speaks, a new series of artist talks showcasing Xicanx exhibition artists talking about their works and critical issues of our time in a roundtable dialogue. The special iteration of Xicanx Speaks! on October 15 features MOA Curator Jill Baird in discussion with artists Linda Vallejo and Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, as well as others. Presented by the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Anthropology at UBC – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase online

What: The West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People’s award-winning Frozen River is a play exploring reconciliation, environmentalism, and interconnectedness. In nîkwatin sîpiy, Grandmother Moon shares the story of two young children born under the same blood moon but in different parts of the world. The audience follows their stories as they meet in a forest, and are then introduced to their descendants who meet in present-day Manitoba. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.

When: Now until October 16, 2022 (no shows on Mondays)

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $18 ($14 for School Groups of 10 or more), purchase online

What: The annual Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival gives local visual and performing artists who might be facing social exclusion and other barriers the chance to exhibit, perform, learn and connect. The sixth annual event features over 50 Metro Vancouver artists including painters, photographers, musicians and more.

When: October 14 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Rolling World Premiere of Redbone Coonhound by Amy Lee Lavoie & Omari Newton. The audience will meet Mike and Marissa, an interracial couple going for a walk in the West End when they meet a dog with an unfortunate breed name. The production promises to explore the intricacies of race, systemic power, and privilege in unique and illuminating ways.

When: Various dates from October 6 to 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 W 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $25, purchase online

What: The Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret comes to Vancouver courtesy of a new production by Raincity Theatre. Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, Cabaret takes the audience to the seedy Kit Kat Klub and introduces them to American writer Cliff Bradshaw and English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

When: October 14 to November 5, 2022

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: 191 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: posAbilities’ 18th Annual INCLUSION Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces including paintings, pottery, jewellery and more during this Community Inclusion month event.

Heritage Hall is a fully accessible venue and ASL interpretation will be provided. You can also meet the artists, enjoy art demonstrations and live music, and enter for the chance to win door prizes. There will also be refreshments.

The 2022 INCLUSION Art Show & Sale also features an online show running from October 6 to 13.

When: October 6, 2022 (in-person show), October 6 to 13, 2022 (online show)

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm (October 6)

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: UK-based Hofesh Shechter Company, a boundary-breaking dance company, presents Double Murder: Clowns/The Fix to kick off DanceHouse’s 15th anniversary season. Clowns is a macabre comedy of murder and desire, while The Fix is described as “offering a raw and compassionate moment to balance the forces of aggression that press on us daily.”

When: October 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: Artists and curators from two exciting exhibitions spotlighting the work of Latin American artists in North America come together for a conversation at the Museum of North Vancouver. The conversation will feature visiting Xicanx artists Linda Vallejo, Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, Vancouver-based curator Miret Rodriguez, and artist from the Volver exhibition Ximena Velázquez. The live audience will hear their viewpoints and personal experiences as Latin Americans and art professionals in North America.

When: October 16, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of North Vancouver – 115 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online