Fort Langley's huge Cranberry Festival returns this Thanksgiving weekend
A Thanksgiving tradition that has spanned nearly three decades is making its highly anticipated return to Fort Langley this fall.
A large turnout is expected as an estimated 35,000 guests attend the cranberry celebration each year. And there are lots of activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.
Festivities begin with a delicious pancake breakfast that takes place at 9:30 am before the event’s official start time of 10 am.
Organizers say that there will be 100 marketplace vendors to discover at Cranberry Festival 2022, with wares including cranberry wine, artisan crafts and handmade items, and more available for purchase.
There will also be 16 food vendors on-site ready to make your mouth water on Glover Road. And you’ll want to spend a full day at the fest as there will be a full lineup of live entertainment to check out.
And of course, expect plenty of fresh local cranberries available for purchase!
Fort Langley Cranberry Festival
When: October 8, 2022
Time: Pancake Breakfast at 9:30 am, festival from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Fort Langley Village
Admission: Free of charge
With files from Vincent Plana