5 spooky Halloween markets to check out in Metro Vancouver this season

The Halloween season is quickly upon us, so let’s get into the spirit of things by sprucing up our favourite haunt!

Head to these spooky markets happening in and around Metro Vancouver this October to support local businesses while also picking up the perfect items for your Halloween plans

Whether you’re looking for handmade goods, costume pieces or decorations, these Halloween markets have got you covered. Have fun!

What: Shop for whatever your witchy, gothic, nerdy or geeky heart desires at the All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market. The vendors come from across Metro Vancouver and the Valley with haunted houses, skulls, wands, oddities and more being sold.

Costumes and cosplay are welcome, and there will be candy.

When: October 1 and 2, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Sapperton Pensioners Hall – 318 Keary Street, New Westminster

Admission: $2, children 12 and under are free. The first 50 guests are also free.

What: Hidden Gem Events presents the Spooky Fall Market at the Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack. There will be a wide variety of vendors to check out, food trucks, plus free swag bags for the early visitors. You can also enter for a chance to win a gift basket full of items.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street, Chilliwack

Admission: Free

What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back for the first time since 2019 at a brand new venue. Head down to the Croatian Cultural Centre to discover over 70 vendors. There will also be a food truck and concession, kids performers and face painting, and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, cosplay is encouraged.

When: October 8 and 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Adults $3 in advance, $4 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $5 (online only), Purchase online

What: Community Market’s Halloween Market Langley offers seasonal vendors as well as fun for the whole family. The first 50 children will receive a free gift, and there will be door prizes as well.

When: October 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Hall— 20809 83rd Avenue, Langley

What: Shannon Hall hosts a family-friendly Halloween Craft Fair with over 50 creative vendors to meet. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone with a bounce house and award-winning clowns Mrs. Picasso and Korki the Clown. Attendees can also have their picture taken for free by the Spooktacular Halloween Market photographer in the photo zone or with one of the colourful characters. Costumes are highly encouraged.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Shannon Hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Admission: By donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation