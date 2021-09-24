12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 24 to 26

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Rain or shine, we’re so glad that Vancouver is packed with great events to check out. Fill your weekend with these 12 events happening from September 24 to 26. Dragon Boat Festival, Vancouver Whitecaps, and more.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival – Championship Weekend race and cultural activities What: Marking its return for the first time since the pre-pandemic days, Championship Weekend commences this Saturday, September 25, from 10 am to 7 pm. The return of this event not only marks a celebration for the people who organize and take part in Dragon Boat, but it will also serve as an evolution of the event. The event will feature several local musicians on the main stage, and a cultural pavilion, which will let guests learn about the festival’s roots in Chinese culture. It also serves to showcase the land and water’s “deep ties to local Indigenous communities.” When: September 25, 2021

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Lulu Island Winery hosts a Fall Harvest Market with 25 vendors to discover. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks, and of course wine at the indoor event. And while you’re there, enter the raffle to win gifts from all the artisans at the market.

When: September 25, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Back to the Future In Concert will have two shows on September 24 and 25. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Alan Silvestri, known for his work on other classic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Forrest Gump, and more recently was behind some of the work on Marvel’s Avengers franchise. The show will feature a hi-def screen displaying all of Marty McFly’s adventures as the full symphony orchestra performs Silvestri’s score in sync with the movie.

When: September 24 and 25, 2021

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting at $32.25 purchase online

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The marker features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair. Visitors can also expect a Lantern Festival to take place over the last weekend with some stunning outdoor lantern installations and live traditional Asian dance and musical performances by groups across the community.

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until September 26, 2021

Time: 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), 7 pm to 11 pm (Sunday)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Tickets: Online

What: Lavenderland gives folks an opportunity to take a gander at Super Blue, Melissa, Grosso, and French varieties of the flower, according to Lavenderland’s website.

When: Now until September 26, 2021

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15.75 for one person for two hours or $42 for a family pass (for two adults and up to three children ages 4 to 18). Group tickets available. Purchase online

Pop Up Roller Rink @ The Shipyards What: Rolla Skate Club hosts an “Out of this World” Pop-Up Roller Rink at the Shipyards Commons in North Vancouver. Lace-up your rollerskates or rent a pair to blast off to another dimension. For ages 16+, and BC Vaccine Card will be required for entry. When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 10pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $18 with your own rollerskates; $25 with rental skates. Book online

What: One of hip-hop’s biggest rap groups, Migos will be performing in Vancouver at the PNE Forum on September 24. The Georgia-based trio, which includes Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, has released over a dozen gold and platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums. On top of the release of their latest album, Culture III, they’re well known for hits such as “Walk It Talk It,” “Bad and Boujee,” and “Motorsport.” They’ll be joined by Smiley and Ruts World at the all-ages event.

When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $68.50, purchase online

What: The 2021 Shipyards Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 25. The one-day event will feature four music stages that will see concerts played throughout the day. Performances include Bedouin Soundclash, The Zolas, Astrocolour, XL the Band, IAMTHELIVING, and Small Town Artillery, to name a few. In addition to live concerts, the festival will also include activities and attractions such as a Seaspan Family Zone, face-painting, balloon arts, and crafts.

When: September 25, 2021

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Lower Lonsdale, The Shipyards, and Lonsdale Quay

Cost: Free

What: UBLVD WKNDS features live music, food and drinks, and fun games at an outdoor lounge space on University Boulevard on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons in September. Discover restaurants like Steve’s Poke Bar, Jamjar Canteen, Browns Crafthouse and Downlow Chicken Shack as well as some of UBC’s newest dining options. Then enjoy treats from Rain or Shine or Chatime while enjoying performances by Phil Bo, Mark Woodyard, Olin Brinx and Johnny Jover and art by Michael Bock.

When: Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until September 25, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm (Friday) and 12 pm to 4 pm (Saturdays)

Where: 6111 University Boulevard, located next to UBC Academic Core

Cost: Free

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has partnered with Koncept Event Design to create a unique floral edition of its Hashtag Holidays installation. The activation includes 14 unique photo booths that visitors can dive into and have photos taken at. The greenery was provided by Vancouver-based retailer Flowerz, who will have fresh flowers available for purchase at a pop-up flower shop inside the hotel. And in between taking photos, a variety of beverages will also be available through a pop-up bar.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until September 26, 2021

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry to the activation will cost $40 for those above the age of 13, $25 between two and 12 years old, and $120 for a family package (two adults and two children). Visitors can purchase tickets online, available in one-hour time slots.

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s month-long celebration invites participants to envision a post-pandemic world brightened through creative exploration and artistic expression. Events include socially distanced outdoor and pre-registered indoor events, pre-recorded videos, livestream presentations, self-guided activities, and more to discover.

When: September 24 to October 24, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take the pitch against FC Dallas in MLS action at BC Place. Before the game, enjoy The Warmup pre-game street party presented by Phillips Brewing. The 19+ event takes place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 2 to 7 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 25, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online