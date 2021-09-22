Richmond Night Market extends 2021 season once again

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular (and tasty) summer events isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

The Richmond Night Market announced that it’s extending its 2021 season….again!

The famous event kicked off on Friday, July 23 and was initially scheduled to run until Monday, September 6.

Organizers now say that they’ll be extending the season until Sunday, September 26, which means we’re getting one last weekend to celebrate on the market grounds.

In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market — North America’s largest — typically ran from early May into October.

Look forward to a few more days and, if you’re in extra need of convincing, check out some of the best new food that you can grab while you’re there.

With files from Vincent Plana