Shipyards Festival kicks off in North Vancouver this weekend

A popular music festival is slated to make its return to North Vancouver’s Shipyards District this weekend.

The 2021 Shipyards Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 25. The one-day event will feature four music stages that will see concerts played throughout the day.

Performances include Bedouin Soundclash, The Zolas, Astrocolour, XL the Band, IAMTHELIVING, and Small Town Artillery, to name a few.

In addition to live concerts, the festival will also include activities and attractions such as a Seaspan Family Zone, face-painting, balloon arts, and crafts.

Parking is expected to be limited, so biking, walking, and public transit are encouraged.

A bike valet service will also be available. Wallace Mew’s and Victory Ship Way will also be closed to the public during the event.

“This is great news for the community, businesses, and the bands – we are all eager to get back to celebrating and enjoying large events together,” said Greg Holmes, Executive Director of the Lower Lonsdale BIA.

The 2021 Shipyards Festival will take place between noon and 10 pm and is free to attend.

Since this celebration is largely an outdoor festival, the event’s website states that no vaccine cards are required, with one exception; the Pipe Shop Family Zone indoor space will require vaccine cards and masks.

Where: Lower Lonsdale, The Shipyards, and Lonsdale Quay

Time: 12 to 10 pm

When: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Cost: Free