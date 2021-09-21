The iconic Dragon Boat Festival returns to Vancouver this weekend

This weekend marks the return of a longtime Vancouver event, the iconic Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

Marking its return for the first time since the pre-pandemic days, Championship Weekend commences this Saturday, September 25, from 10 am to 7 pm.

The return of this event not only marks a celebration for the people who organize and take part in Dragon Boat, but it will also serve as an evolution of the event.

Concord Pacific Place, located at 88 Pacific Boulevard, will serve as the hub for the festival.

Health and safety of participants and attendees are at the very core of this weekend’s event, according to a statement from festival organizers.

The BC Vaccine Card will be required for entry, and masks must be worn, except when consuming food or beverages. Guests are advised to stay home if they’re experiencing any cold or flu symptoms.

Initially planned for June, festival organizers decided to cancel the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event runs from 10 am to 7 pm and will feature several local musicians on the main stage, and a cultural pavilion, which will let guests learn about the festival’s roots in Chinese culture. It also serves to showcase the land and water’s “deep ties to local Indigenous communities.”

“We’re excited to finally return to events. This will be one of the largest events since recent provincial COVID protocols were put in place. We feel that it will personify the resiliency of British Columbians,” said Concord Pacific Senior Vice President Matt Meehan in a statement.

On September 18, the Taoist Church of Canada and Dragon Boat BC held a ceremony opening this year’s festival with a prayer. The ceremony will be re-broadcast to the public on Saturday.

The festival ends on September 26.