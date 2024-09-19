15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 20 to 22

What: The Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park, and participants can choose from various poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session.

Cross & Crows Books will also be on-site with a selection of popular titles, and you can also participate in a poetry workshop led by the library’s soon-to-be-announced 2024 Writer In Residence.

When: September 21, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park — 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path)

Cost: Free

What: For one day only this week, there will be free admission for the general public into Science World as part of the attraction’s Tech-Up initiative.

Head to the Dome on Friday, September 20, for the Tech-Up Showcase presented by Amazon Future Engineer. The day-long event will feature special programming in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and design, and math — and is open to all ages and experience levels.

When: September 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World at Telus World of Science – 1455 Quebec Street

Cost: Free

What: The Twilight Drive-In is officially closing this month, marking the end of the popular movie-going experience after 19 years.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre announced earlier this year that 2024 would be its final season. According to a social media post, the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Drive-In could not afford.

When: Open until September 30, 2024

Time: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome

What: Calling all local handmade enthusiasts! Explore more than 100 Lower Mainland artisans at Robson Square, showcasing Canadian-made treasures from unique accessories to innovative home decor.

Savour local flavours from our food vendors and enjoy free activities like the Pet Corner, Button Making, STEM for kids, and Photobooth. By supporting local creativity, you will also help raise funds for charities Baby Go Round and Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon.

Free entry with RSVP, and the first 50 visitors get swag.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Robson Square Rink –800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Free, RSVP for free merch online

Port Day presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority What: Head down to Canada Place this weekend for Port Day, with live entertainment, a Maritime Career Zone, on-water demonstrations, and more for all ages to enjoy. The free event honouring World Maritime Day will explore the theme of “Navigating the future: safety first,” and also includes a photo exhibit and a selfie station. When: September 21, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: West promenade and north point of Canada Place

Cost: Free Essentials by “Fear of God” What: Hosted by The Fashion Project, the three-day shopping extravaganza features exclusive deals on the iconic Fear of God ESSENTIALS collection. Shoppers can check out 60% to 80% deals on hoodies, tracksuits, t-shirts, joggers, puffers, and more, with more than 40,000 pieces of men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing. Plus, this limited event will also feature special performances by top DJs. When: September 20 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Pan Pacific Hotel – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, 3rd Floor / Ocean View Suites

Tickets: VIP Tickets are two for $25, and enter before the general public. General tickets are free. Learn more here. CF Richmond Centre Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration What: CF Richmond Centre is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration on September 21 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Main Galleria. Whether you already celebrate mid-Autumn or want to learn what it’s all about, you’ll want to check out these festivities. CF Richmond Centre’s Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Celebrate with your family and friends over food, paper lanterns, mooncakes, and more. You might even learn a thing or two. When: September 21, 2024

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: Main Galleria in CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free Emily in Paris Dinner and Cooking Class What: The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) will transport food lovers to the City of Light and pay tribute to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris through pop-up dinners and cooking classes. “Whether you’re a new viewer, a long-time lover of Emily’s exploits in the City of Light, or just a fan of French cuisine, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in these pop-up dinners and classes,” says PICA president and owner Sylvia Potvin. Emily in Paris Pop-Up Dinner When: September 19

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $139 per person Emily in Paris Pastry and Dessert Class When: September 21

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $195 per person

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on September 20, Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Theatre on September 21, Olympic Village on September 27, and Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on September 28.

When: September 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting from $33.83 to $38.30, purchase online

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are ripe for the picking.

Whether you’re looking to carve a scary jack-o’-lantern or bake a delicious pie, there are plenty of fantastic farms with pumpkins that are waiting for you.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various farms across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week celebration invites participants to explore and express themselves artistically through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 20 to October 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 21 and 22 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for classes throughout the festival.

When: September 12 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Salt City Advocacy Society presents A New Era For Mental Health, a community event with spoken word poets, experts, entertainers, and advocates. Learn about workplace mental health, integrative approaches, and more.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 – 88th Avenue, Surrey

Time:1 pm

Tickets: $35; purchase online

Negroni Week with Aviation and Bulleit What: Join Aviation Gin & Bulleit for Negroni Week at BCLIQUOR 39th & Cambie. You’re invited to try a gin or bourbon Negroni cocktail as well as learn how to mix it at home.