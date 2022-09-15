15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 16 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last weekend of summer has arrived! Don’t let it go to waste!

From puppies in the park to massive music festivals and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do in and around Vancouver from September 16 to 18.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The inaugural ʔəm̓i ce:p xwiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) is hosted by The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts in collaboration with Musqueam. The event is held in advance of this year’s Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and features free activities for the public and star-studded concerts.

Indigenous artists, musicians, speakers, performers and dance groups from Musqueam as well as Indigenous nations across Turtle Island (North America) will perform as part of Come Toward the Fire.

When: September 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 1 to 6 pm (Saturday free activities), 7 pm (Saturday night concert), 8 pm (Sunday night concert)

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver; Museum of Anthropology at UBC – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver; Belkin Art Gallery – 1825 Main Mall, Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Clearly’s first-ever warehouse sale is happening at their downtown Vancouver store this week. Shop amazing deals on glasses and contact lenses, including:

50% off designer brands like Gucci and Bottega

300 frame styles at $0, 30 to 50% off eyeglass lenses (including progressives, blue light, and prescription sun)

30 to 50% off select contact lenses

The Warehouse Sale will take over two floors of the Clearly Robson Street store, with fun surprises, giveaways, and freebies throughout the weekend.

Note that all items are final sale and only available while products last, so arrive early and be ready with your glasses or contact lenses prescription.

When: September 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Clearly Robson Street – 961 Robson Street, Vancouver

Entry: No ticket required, though customers should arrive early as long lines are expected. Learn more about the sale here.

What: The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 13 to 18 for a massive celebration of everything craft beer and ciders.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 will showcase 60 BC breweries and cideries, food vendors, and games. The weekend extravaganza will also include great concerts by The Strumbellas, Shred Kelley, and more.

When: September 13 to 18, 2022. Main Event on September 17 and 18

Time: Various times. Main Event from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps are taking on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, September 17 at 7 pm, and the team has announced a plethora of specials for everyone to enjoy. Among the deals are 50% off all drinks in-stadium until kickoff and 50% off all jerseys throughout the entire match.

The Whitecaps are also hosting their Youth Soccer Appreciation night during the game presented by Bell, so invite your whole squad to join in kicking off youth soccer season in style.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canada’s only bi-annual, all-hip-hop music festival is making its highly anticipated return to Vancouver this weekend with headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby.

Breakout Festival is extending its presence at the PNE Amphitheatre by adding a second stage to the all-ages festival. Festival goers will also be treated to a variety of attractions during Breakout, including a VIP section, a food truck area, 19+ bars, an alcohol-free zone, a merch area, and more.

When: September 17 and 18, 2022

Where: PNE Amphitheatre – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Two-day tickets start at $229 (+s/c). Purchase online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals are bringing an array of food trucks to Abbotsford for a delicious community block party from September 9 to 11. Vendors will include Reel Mac and Cheese, Teriyaki Express and Mad Greek. So bring your appetite!

There will also be live music, a BC Shop Local marketplace where you can peruse wares from local artists and vendors, and even amusement park rides.

When: September 16 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 17 from 11 to 9 pm; September 18 from 11 to 8 pm

Where: Abbotsford Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford

Admission: Free

What: The second annual Fire Dragon Festival is a colourful community event parading the streets of Chinatown this weekend, with free games and activities, lion dances, and more to discover in the neighbourhood.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, Andy Livingstone Park, and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The first-ever stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, features pow wow drum groups and dance competitions, Indigenous vendors, live entertainment and more. All are welcome to join the Indigenous gathering of dance, song and family celebration at Langley Events Centre.

When: September 16 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: $15, free for children 5 and under. Purchase online

What: Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will be hosting its “More Than a Movie” night on Sunday, September 18.

Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see Disney’s Lightyear on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung H.D. video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from equity-seeking groups to attend for free.

When: September 18, 2022

Time: Doors at 3 pm, movie at 5 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 per ticket, $80 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase online

What: Canine Library, presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, and St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, invites participants to meet a new furry friend and read it some poetry at John Hendry Park.

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session. There will also be an on-site poetry workshop led by the library’s Poet Laureate, Fiona Tinwei Lam.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (field south of the playground, near the concession at Trout Lake)

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Canadians take on MiLB rivals Eugene Emeralds in Game 3 of the Northwest League Championship Series. Cheer them on at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday, September 16 while enjoying all your favourite ballpark food and drinks! Game 4 and 5 will be on Saturday and Sunday if necessary.

When: September 16, 2022 (Game 3)

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office.

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s annual Copper & Fire arts event is a celebration of BC artists that utilize mined materials “of the earth,” including metalworkers, sculptors, painters and jewellers.

The family-friendly event features earth-inspired artworks inspired by the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Canadian indie folk/rock musicians Coldwater Road will also perform two 45-minute sets at 11:45 am and 1 pm.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Tickets: Entry is included with general admission. Event-only tickets are also available for purchase online

What: The Shipyards Festival is an all-day music fest that coincides with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like headliners Yukon Blonde and Said The Whale.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances and activities. Plus you can sip brews in the beer garden, grab eats from local food trucks, and shop from local merchants throughout the festival.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: AMS Events is helping new and returning students kick off the new school year in style with The 36th Annual Welcome Back BBQ Music Festival. The event will feature live performances by French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Cheat Codes, and many more.

There will also be food trucks on-site, fun and games booths, water provided free of charge, and more at The Plaza Outside the Nest. The Welcome Back BBQ Music Festival is all-ages with a 19+ section.

When: September 16, 2022

Time: Doors open at 4 pm

Where: The Plaza Outside the Nest – 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Car Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Head down to Carrie Cates Court in North Vancouver on September 17 and Main Street in Vancouver on September 18 for all of the fun.

When: September 17 (North Vancouver) and September 18 (Vancouver)

Time: 12 to 10 pm (North Vancouver), 12 to 7 pm (Vancouver)

Where: Carrie Cates Court at The Shipyards District (North Vancouver), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (Vancouver)

Cost: Free