Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song and family celebration is taking place in Langley this weekend, and all are welcome to join the festivities.

The first-ever stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is happening from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 at the Langley Events Centre

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow wow drum groups and dance competitions, Indigenous vendors, live entertainment and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stal̓əw̓ Pow-Wow (@stalew_powwow)

You might also like: A fiery new Indigenous festival is happening in Vancouver this month

Heiltsuk artist creates new Orange Shirt Day design to support Indigenous youth organization

The Fire Dragon Festival is roaring into Vancouver's Chinatown this weekend

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow will begin each day with a drum roll call followed by a Grass Dancers Blessing of Floor Ceremony. There will then be a grand entry, an opening prayer, and opening remarks and a welcome by a Chief of a local First Nation.

Attendees will experience a full day of Pow wow competitors coming together to sing, dance, drum, and fully engage in their artistic and cultural gifts. There will also be exhibitions and intertribal singing and dancing throughout the weekend.

There will also be over 50 Indigenous vendors serving authentic Indigenous food and showcasing arts and crafts to discover.

stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society is an Indigenous women-led registered charity that advocates for and empowers Indigenous artists living in the Coast Salish territories.

When: September 16 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: $15, free for children 5 and under. Purchase online