Enjoy 50% off all drinks until kickoff at Saturday's Whitecaps match

Summer is winding down in Vancouver, and the Whitecaps are ensuring that all fans can toast a farewell to the season at this weekend’s match at BC Place.

Vancouver Whitecaps are taking on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, September 17 at 7 pm, and the team has announced a plethora of drink and food specials for everyone to enjoy.

Among the deals are 50% off all drinks until kickoff, savings absolutely worth cheering for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@whitecapsfc)

You might also like: Fraser Valley Bandits get new owners and a new name

Welcome Matt: Will the rebuilding Seahawks remain BC's team without Russell Wilson?

Excellence celebrated: Canada's Walk of Fame honours Bret "Hitman" Hart

The Whitecaps are also hosting their Youth Soccer Appreciation night during the game presented by Bell, so invite your whole squad to join in kicking off youth soccer season in style.

Bring your appetite to BC Place as there are two delicious food deals to treat yourself with!

All mouthwatering bowls at Boom Kitchen locations 230 and 244 are 50% off, including the Braised Short Rib Bowl, the Chipotle Chicken Bowl, and the Super Happy Power Bowl which is vegan and gluten-free. Please note that all optional add on’s at Boom Kitchen are exempt from the promo.

For those craving some tasty pizza, head to Commercial Drive Slice in locations 222 and 249 for 50% off all pizza slices.

And the half-price savings don’t end there! The Whitecaps are offering 50% off all jerseys throughout the entire match, so pick up a brand new kit while you’re at the game.

There’s also time to buy your 2023 Vancouver Whitecaps season memberships which are now on sale. And make sure you arrive early to experience The Warmup, a pre-match get-together for fans at Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online