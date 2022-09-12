A colourful festival will be parading the streets of Chinatown this weekend, and it’s a great opportunity to keep the Mid-Autumn celebrations going in Vancouver.

The second annual Fire Dragon Festival, presented by Chinatown Legacy Stewardship Group, is happening on Saturday, September 17.

Free family-friendly events and activities will take place at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, Andy Livingstone Park, and Keefer Street. Organizers say that Fire Dragon Festival will also be a celebration of the neighbourhood.

“This community event reflects the cultural vibrancy of the neighbourhood with an exciting variety of artisan crafts, games, workshops and more,” said organizers in a release. “There is truly something for everyone at the festival, where visitors can learn about the unique Chinese diasporic culture of Vancouver. It’s also a great way to explore the historic neighbourhood.”

Festivities begin with a special seniors morning organized by Yarrow’s Seniors Group and a variety of daytime activities in the courtyard of the Chinese Cultural Centre. They include games with Elimin8Hate, mooncake education with Jessica Yue, arts and crafts with Language Arts Base, colouring workshops with the Chinese Canadian Museum, and giant Mahjong with the Vancouver Chinatown BIA.

Attendees can learn about the history of the festival via an AR activation developed in conjunction with LNG Studios and based on a photo taken of Vancouver’s first Fire Dragon Festival in 1975. There will also be an AR scavenger hunt hosted by the BIA.

You’ll want to stick around until the evening for more events including a public tai chi flash mob and a traditional lion dance performance at Andy Livingston park.

The main event of the festival will be the eye dotting ceremony of this year’s Fire Dragon. Make sure to take the opportunity to place lucky incense into the dragon before it parades along Keefer Street.

And while you’re in Chinatown, try out the many delicious restaurants throughout the neighbourhood. We just put together our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for the area and we know you’re going to love them all.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, Andy Livingstone Park, and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free