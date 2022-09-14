Meet the dogs you can "borrow" from Vancouver Public Library this weekend (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The dog days of summer may be over, but we’re excited for a Vancouver Public Library (VPL) event this weekend that will be an outdoor pup paradise!

Canine Library, presented by VPL, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, and St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, is happening at John Hendry Park on Saturday, September 17 from 1 to 3 pm. Everyone is welcome to sign up at the park for the family-friendly event, though participants ages 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The full lineup of dogs for this weekend’s puppy and poetry sessions has been revealed and they’re all too adorable to miss out on. They include:

Roscoe, a pug French bulldog cross who loves to eat veggies.

There’s Juno, the husky/border collie cross who loves to play but hates swimming.

You can meet Hero, the greyhound who loves it when people use their “dog” voice.

Sadie, a labrador retriever who is a fan of everything, will also be at John Hendry Park.

Candie Tanaka, programming and event coordinator for the VPL, previously told Daily Hive that Canine Library is built off the popular “Paws 4 Stories” program, which allows children to practice their reading skills in a one-on-one session with a therapy dog and its owner.

“The main initiative [for the Canine Library] is to foster better relationships between dog owners and non-dog owners,” said Tanaka. “With this program, you get to take out a dog and read it some poetry for 15 minutes, as well as interact with the dog and the owner.”

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session. There will also be an on-site poetry workshop led by the library’s Poet Laureate, Fiona Tinwei Lam.

The Canine Library will take place rain or shine, and VPL’s new BiblioBike (e-bike) will also be on-site signing people up for library cards.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Field south of the playground, near the concession at Trout Lake)

Cost: Free