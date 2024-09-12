15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 13 to 15

What: Vancouver is a funny place to be this month, especially with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) coming to town!

The massive open-air festival will take place from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15. Headliners this year include Tom Segura, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Andrew Santino, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, and Fahim Anwar.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online

What: Canadian indie rock band Tokyo Police Club are coming to Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom for two shows on their final club tour this September. The two-time Juno nominees announced they were splitting up at the start of 2024, so now’s your chance to see them live.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: Calling all craft beer and live music enthusiasts! The summer fun is heating up on the mountain this month, and you’ll want to be there to raise a glass.

Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14.

An estimated crowd of over 3,500 people will enjoy live performances by Whistler’s own Big Love Band, Squamish five-piece Fresh Cut Grass, festival faves Red Chair, and popular local DJ Foxy Moron!

When: September 9 to 15, 2024. Main Event on September 14, 2024

Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning this week for a fall edition.

The Japan Market Fall Festival 2024 will take place at the Robson Square Ice Rink on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15. Head to the market experience for tons of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $4 for one adult and $7 for two adults (early bird); $5 for one adult and $9 for two adults (general admission). For sale online

What: Discover a whimsical children’s art gallery created for both children and grown-ups.

Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery will showcase artwork from more than 70 young artists ages 3 to 10, each with their personal interpretations of the theme “Neighbourhood.” The event will also feature a reading corner, a crafts table, interactive activities, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with proceeds going to Friends of the Vancouver Public Library. Register online

Got Craft Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale What: Vancouverites can’t get enough of searching for deals, and Got Craft is back with an exciting event for bargain hunters this month. The bi-annual Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale returns to Heritage Hall on Main Street on Saturday, September 14. Shoppers will find over 40 local small businesses at the warehouse sale, each with reduced-priced items, one-of-a-kind samples, and more. When: September 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; free for children 12 and under; purchase online

What: Car Free Days draws thousands of attendees to enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Two events are happening in the City of Vancouver this month, and best of all, they are free to attend.

When: September 7 and 15, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)

Cost: Free

What: Scotiabank’s Dance Centre Open House features a wide variety of free classes, demos, and events. Get your feet moving with flamenco, ballet, Mexican folk dance, vogue, and more.

When: September 14, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with home games against the Toronto Argonauts on September 13 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 27.

When: September 13 and 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Fall is a magical time of year for many people, and an Abbotsford farm is ready to welcome them by transforming into a pumpkin paradise.

Maan Farms’ annual Fall at the Farm returns from September 14 to November 3. The popular pumpkin patch will return, along with seasonal events, Barnyard Adventureland, a family-friendly corn maze, goat yoga, and more.

When: September 14 to November 3, 2024

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Attendees can stroll the wide grass paths and see over 40 varieties of sunflowers plus varieties of dahlias, gladiolas, zinnias and cosmos. There are even colour-themed hidden rooms within the cornfield for you to discover

And make sure you have your camera with you to snap a pic with the numerous props and photo ops around the fields.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: $7 online, $10 at the gate, children under 5 free. Purchase online

Montenegro Amaro Affogato What: Treat yourself to a complimentary Amaro affogato by Earnest Ice Cream & Montenegro at BCLIQUOUR while learning the different cocktailing possibilities with the versatile Italian liqueur.

When: September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: In 2022, Abbotsford launched its first Taste of Abby fall food festival, celebrating the Fraser Valley’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations.

This year, the huge autumnal festival will return from September 13 to 22 and take place at numerous locations around Abbotsford.

When: September 13 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Restaurants and dining spots around Abbotsford

What: Tune up your bicycles and get ready to glow! HUB Cycling’s Bike the Night is returning for the first time in five years next month, and you’re invited along for the ride.

Vancouver’s largest organized night bicycle ride will take place on Saturday, September 14, with hundreds of attendees of all ages and abilities. Participants are invited to deck out their bikes in bright lights, dress up in their flashiest apparel, and go on a 10 km family-friendly ride of the city’s seawall.

When: September 14, 2024

Time: 5 pm (pre-ride celebration), 6:30 pm (first wave), 8:30 pm (second wave)

Where: David Lam Park and Vancouver Seawall

Tickets: $22 for adults and youth with free admission for participants 8 years old and under. Register online

What: The three-day immersive stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, regalia and art, Indigenous artisans and food vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10:30 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for daily pass, $20 for weekend pass, and free for elders 60+ and children 5 and under. Purchase online